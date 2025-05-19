Anno 117 first gameplay unveiled as Ubisoft attaches a release window to the city builder

Ubisoft first announced that it was working on another Anno installment just last year, finally giving city builder and management fans something significant to look forward to. Following several teasers, the company finally gave a proper look at Anno 117: Pax Romana's gameplay today, revealing just how players will be starting off their journey while also attaching a late 2025 launch window. Catch the video above.

The gameplay showcase reveals how the start of any Roman settlement will happen, from simple roads and woodcutters to sprawling towns filled with citizens. Next, it gives an overview of the trading mechanics and how it will require keeping rival factions at bay. The video also shows off how cities and their populace are affected by culture and religion, alliances and conquest opportunities with other islands, and more.

"Successfully developing your empire means walking the line between what the Emperor demands and what the citizens need, and like other Anno games, every decision you make will impact the world around you," says the developer regarding this newest entry. "You'll have to balance the needs of your Celtic and Roman citizens, choosing which gods should be worshipped and which culture is supported in your civilization."

Following this reveal, Ubisoft is preparing an in-depth look at Anno 117: Pax Romana where Game Director Jan, Art Director Reiko, and Community Developer Oliver will be joining fans via a livestream to play the game and answer questions. The stream will be happening on Twitch at 8am PT on May 21. More details on the collector's edition (Governor Edition), Religion and the Discovery Tree mechanics, and more will be coming soon too.

Anno 117: Pax Romana is launching across PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. While a firm release date has not been announced yet, Ubisoft said it's launching sometime in winter 2025.