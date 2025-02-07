Anno 117: Pax Romana beta registrations open across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5

It was in June of 2024 that Ubisoft surprise announced that a new installment from its hit Anno franchise is currently in development. Dubbed Anno 117: Pax Romana, the title would take players to Ancient Rome to offer a revamped city building and management experience. While not much information has been released about this entry since then, Ubisoft has now quietly opened up beta registrations.

Head here to sign up for a chance to play Anno 117 ahead of its release. Ubisoft is looking for PC (Ubisoft Connect), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 players to add to its upcoming beta playtests, looking for feedback on the in-development project. Not everyone who signs up will be let in though, so it's probably better to register as fast as possible.

Set to be the entry featuring the earliest setting in the series, Anno 117 will let players be a Roman governor either on Latium or Albion, two provinces from little-known territories of the empire. Each province will provide different challenges to overcome. As with previous games in the series, it will be up to the player how they build and trade to expand their grand city designs, with battle with others also being a factor to consider.

Ubisoft also recently concluded the development of Anno 1800, the 2019 release that has been receiving post-launch DLC content since launch. This means Ubisoft Blue Byte teams have moved fully to develop the upcoming entry, though a firm release date for Anno 117 has not been provided yet. One of the developers in the Blue Byte collective, Ubisoft Düsseldorf, was hit with layoffs in Ubisoft's latest wave of job cuts.

As Ubisoft moves away from PC platform exclusivity, Anno 117: Pax Romana will have a day-one launch on Steam alongside Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. The game is slated to launch sometime in 2025.