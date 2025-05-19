You can already download Google NotebookLM on Android hours before its official launch

Google is all set to host the I/O 2025 event from May 20 to May 21, the first day of which is just a few hours away. While we were at it, someone at Google couldn't keep calm and made the NotebookLM app live on the Play Store. This means that you can download the official app and enjoy its features.

The company was expected to launch the Google NotebookLM app on Android and iOS tomorrow, May 20. The Apple App Store listing still says, "Pre-Order. Expected May 20, 2025." But if you head to the Google Play Store, you can download the app immediately.

Until now, NotebookLM was accessible only through the web. But now you can use it on your Android phone before iOS users. The NotebookLM app is designed to help users upload their documents and get an Audio Overview, which they can listen to if they don't have the time to read.

Users can upload documents such as PDFs, Google Docs, Google Slides, websites, or public YouTube videos. The NotebookLM app can generate summaries and FAQs, ask questions about the content, or get an AI-generated podcast. The app can also be run in the background with offline support.

After downloading the app, you are greeted with the "Get Started" page, a three-page slide explaining the app's features. After pressing "Okay" on the Welcome to NotebookLM page, you can click the "+ Create New" button, where you have the option to upload content from different sources.

The bottom has three tabs: Sources, Chat, and Studio. You can ask questions by tapping on the "Chat" tab. Scrolling down generates an "Audio Overview" of the uploaded content. The app takes a few minutes to generate an audio overview, for which you don't need to keep the app open.

Once done, it gives you complete playback controls, such as forward and backward seek, play/pause, share, adjust speed, a seek bar, and a waveform of the audio. The generated audio is quite natural and not robotic.

Google is expected to explain each feature of the NotebookLM app more thoroughly tomorrow at the I/O 2025 event.