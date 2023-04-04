Any.do combines workspaces and WhatsApp as it integrates with WhatsApp for teams

Any.do, a task management and productivity platform, is announcing its integration with WhatsApp for teams. This update combines workspace activities and WhatsApp as people can manage projects and teams and deal with clients directly from WhatsApp. It is important to note that WhatsApp for teams is a third-party utility provided by Any.do and has no affiliation with the Meta-owned WhatsApp.

In an email to Neowin, Any.do CEO Omer Perchik highlighted the role of communication through WhatsApp in workplaces today, and how its functionality is still restricted as users cannot organize and manage their workflows on the platform. He added:

“After talking to hundreds of teams of Any.do Workspace all around the world it became clear that a huge amount of small and medium businesses fully rely on WhatsApp for daily communication but miss the ability to easily keep track of tasks, due dates, and responsibilities - until today.”

Although Any.do integrated with WhatsApp in 2021 (YouTube link), with the update, there are five additional capabilities users will be able to benefit from, for example, they can create tasks on their Any.do Workspace boards and assign them to their team members and colleagues from WhatsApp. People who are assigned tasks can also get reminders about due dates and new tasks they are responsible for. Any.do adds that WhatsApp for teams lets you:

Create tasks on any of your Any.do Workspace boards via WhatsApp Assign tasks to any of your team members directly from WhatsApp Get notified in Whatsapp when you’ve been assigned to a task or have been added to a board Get reminders in WhatsApp when your assigned tasks are due Chat about any shared task in Any.do without leaving WhatsApp"

To benefit from the features, users must follow these steps:

Go to Any.do account settings on the Web or desktop application Click the Integrations option and select WhatsApp Fill in the required details by entering their personal or WhatsApp business number to complete the verification process.

Users can also set their preferred notification settings. Once this is complete, they will get an automated message from Any.do on WhatsApp. From their chat with Any.do, they can complete their desired tasks.

Here is a step-by-step video showing how it works:

While the feature is rolling out today, the company added that in the coming weeks, users will be able to connect to WhatsApp for teams from their Android and iOS devices.