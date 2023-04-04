Intel will reportedly launch its second-gen GPU in 2024, and the third-gen GPU in 2026

After years of waiting and delays, Intel finally launched its first dedicated GPU in its Arc family in 2022. Intel has since released other Arc GPUs, but they haven't exactly been huge sales hits for the processor company. Just a couple of weeks ago, Intel saw the head of its GPU division, Raja Koduri, depart the company to form a new AI startup.

However, if a new report is accurate, Intel will continue to make new GPUs for at least the next few years. The China-based site Commercial Times claims, via unnamed sources, that Intel's second generation GPU will have the code name Battlemage, and it will start production in the first half of 2024, for a public launch in the second half of that year.

The Battlemage GPU will use Intel's Xe2 architecture, according to the story, and it will be made by TSMC using its 4nm process. No other details about this GPU were revealed.

However, the story did say that Intel is also developing a third-gen GPU, with the code name Celestial, based on the Xe3 chip design. It will also be made by TSMU, using a 3nm process, and it will reportedly start production in the first half of 2026, for a second half 2026 launch. Hopefully the Intel GPU team can take some lessons from its first-gen Arc chip family and put them into their second and third-gen GPUs to make them more competitive with AMD and NVIDIA.