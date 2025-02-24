Apple announces $500 billion mega investment into the US

One of the wealthiest tech companies, Apple, announced it will invest $500 billion in the US over the next four years to support a range of initiatives focusing on artificial intelligence, silicon engineering, and skill development for students and workers.

The Cupertino giant said it will work with partners to manufacture servers in Houston, Texas, later this year. These servers, previously manufactured outside the US, will power Apple Intelligence and act as the foundation of Private Cloud Compute.

A 250,000-square-foot server manufacturing facility is planned to open in 2026. The company is all in on Apple Intelligence and plans to expand its data center capacity in North Carolina, Iowa, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release.

Apple will grow its R&D investment in the US to support fields like silicon engineering. It will double its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund by increasing it from $5 billion to $10 billion. The fund was created in 2017 to support high-skilled manufacturing jobs in the country.

Apple is making a multibillion-dollar commitment to produce advanced silicon in TSMC’s Fab 21 facility in Arizona as part of the manufacturing fund's expansion, where Apple is the largest customer. The company notes its suppliers manufacture silicon in 24 factories spread across 12 US states, and the manufacturing fund has supported projects in 13 states.

Apple said it supports 2.9 million jobs in the US through direct employment, developer jobs in the iOS app economy, and work with US-based vendors. It plans to hire 20,000 more in the next four years, mostly in R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and AI/machine learning.

Speaking of R&D, Apple has already doubled its spending in the last five years. The recently launched iPhone 16e packs the first cellular modem designed by the company, called the Apple C1. Apple claims that the C1 is the most power-efficient modem ever in an iPhone.

While the modem may have contributed to the extended battery life, it lacks advanced 5G technologies such as mmWave. However, it's the first among the lot and Apple is working on a long-term strategy to fit in-house modems inside iPhones.

A new Apple Manufacturing Academy is also being setup in Detroit, offering free in-person and online courses to teach vital skills like project management and manufacturing process optimization.

It's not all geeky stuff; Apple's $500 billion massive package will fund Apple TV+ productions in 20 states. Apple's in-house production studio and streaming service have been around since 2019, producing several award-winning titles.