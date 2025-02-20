Specs Appeal: iPhone 16 features you won't find on iPhone 16e

Apple has finally launched the unsaid successor to its iPhone SE series, the iPhone 16e. The Cupertino giant said goodbye to the SE branding introduced in 2016 (at least for iPhones). iPhone 16e's arrival also means Apple has stopped selling iPhones with a Lightning port. However, there is an Apple device with Lightning ports bigger than you've ever seen.

iPhone 16e has a 6.1" display, a '2-in-1' camera system, and the A18 chip inside to support Apple Intelligence features. It is the first to feature the company's home-baked modem (Apple C1) and offers better battery backup than the iPhone 16. The device is priced at $599 for its base model, which is $200 less than the iPhone 16 but $170 more than the launch price of the iPhone SE 3.

It burns a smaller hole in your pocket, but the iPhone 16e lacks features that many users might take for granted, as they have existed for years. A trip to the specifications sheets of iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 gives us an idea of what all is missing with the $200 difference in the pricing:

Features iPhone 16e iPhone 16 Form Factor/Display No color-infused glass back

Ceramic Shield front

Notch

800 nits max brightness (typical)

1200 nits peak brightness (HDR)

No 2000 nits peak brightness

No 1 nit minimum brightness Color-infused glass back (Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, Black)

Latest-generation Ceramic Shield front

Dynamic Island

1000 nits max brightness (typical)

1600 nits peak brightness (HDR)

2000 nits peak brightness (outdoor)

1 nit minimum brightness SoC Apple A18 chip with 4-core GPU Apple A18 chip with 5-core GPU Camera No Camera Control button

No Spatial photos and videos

No Macro photography

Portrait mode with Depth Control

Photographic Styles

1x, 2x optical zoom options Camera Control for quicker access to photo and video tools

Spatial photos and videos

Macro photography

Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control

Latest-generation Photographic Styles

0.5, 1x, 2x optical zoom options Video recording No Cinematic mode

No Action mode

No Macro video recording

Optical Image Stabilization Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field

Action mode

Macro video recording with slo‑mo and time‑lapse

Sensor-shift optical image stabilization Charging No MagSafe

Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W with 30W adapter or higher

Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

No Ultra Wideband (UWB)

No Thread networking technology

5G (sub-6 GHz) with 4x4 MIMO Wi-Fi 7

Second-generation Ultra Wideband chip

Thread networking technology

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) with 4x4 MIMO

There are several differences between the iPhone 16 and 16e. While some features, like the lack of Qi2 charging support or mmWave, may matter less to the users, the lack of MagSafe and, eventually, compatible accessories that stick to the back of the device might be a surprise.

People might feel another pinch when hearing there is no UWB chip inside the iPhone 16e. It powers several useful features, such as precision finding in AirTags and offers spatial awareness so your iPhone can identify devices in proximity to enable faster AirDrop transfers. With the feature-packed iOS 18 update, you can unlock smart locks with UWB chips simply by walking up to the door with your iPhone in your pocket.

Another area where Apple has cut costs is in the processor department. It remains to be seen how much of a real-world difference the 4-core GPU on the iPhone 16e will bring compared to the iPhone 16's 5-core GPU when handling resource-hungry tasks.

iPhone 16e doesn't come fitted with Apple's new Camera Control button to quickly access tools like exposure, depth, zoom, and more. However, you can rest assured that the device supports Visual Intelligence through the Action Button.

While the iPhone 16e is an upgrade over the iPhone SE 3 in most cases, it might be a tough decision to ignore all the differences from the iPhone 16 for a $200 discount. It's interesting that Apple is selling its cheapest iPhone at a higher price now but 'offers a little more' for every extra $100 you can take out of your pocket.

One thing to note is that the iPhone 16e doesn't put the extra burden of $30 on your shoulder when you buy it without a carrier. In comparison, the iPhone 16 will cost you $829 instead of $799 if you buy it unlocked. Similar is the case of other devices, such as the $699 iPhone 15, which will cost you $729.

Note: This article may not include everydifferences between the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16e.