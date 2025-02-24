Samsung's triple-screen foldable might launch globally alongside the Galaxy Z Fold7

It appears that Samsung doesn't want to delay the launch of its triple-screen foldable, as the company has already lost the first-mover advantage to the Huawei Mate XT, the world's first triple-screen foldable. According to fresh information, Samsung is speculated to launch its triple-screen foldable— rumored to be called Galaxy G Fold—alongside Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7.

The Samsung Galaxy G Fold might debut globally in July. As per industry sources (via ETNews), Samsung will start procuring double-folding displays in April, with mass production of parts starting in the same month. Device production is expected to begin simultaneously with the Galaxy Z Fold7.

Sources close to the matter state that "the double-folding multi-fold phone is being developed and produced simultaneously with the Z series. It seems that they will be released at the same time." The report also adds that the design will closely resemble Samsung Display's foldable prototype "Flex G."

Samsung is expected to limit production to around 200,000 units, a similar move to the Galaxy Z Fold6 SE, which launched exclusively in China and Korea. This year, Samsung is expected to launch multiple foldables, including the usual Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, along with an affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE and the rumored triple-screen foldable, the Galaxy G Fold.

Recently, display details about the Galaxy G Fold popped up, suggesting that the phone will feature a 10-inch display (when unfolded). Samsung triple-screen foldable will fold inwards in a "C" or "G" shape, in contrast to Mate XT's "S" shape folding design. The display could feature a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. There are also rumors that the cover of the triple-screen foldable will measure 6.49 inches, similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold7.