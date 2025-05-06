Apple Arcade June drop brings five new games, featuring LEGO and UNO

Apple has announced the latest Apple Arcade update, bringing five new titles to its game subscription service next month. The company will also push updates to titles such as Crayola Create and Play+, Skate City: New York, and NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition.

These are the new games making their way to Apple Arcade on June 5:

UNO: Arcade Edition by Mattel163

WHAT THE CAR? by Triband

LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+ by Fingersoft

Lost in Play+ by Happy Juice Games and Snapbreak Games

Helix Jump+ by Voodoo and Orbital Knight

As the name suggests, UNO: Arcade Edition is an official title based on the popular card game. It features Apple Arcade-exclusive gameplay, three game modes, special effects, unlockable creative frames, and multiple ways for UNO fans to play. Players can hone their skills in solo matches or tune in to custom games with options like Wild Swap Hands and Color Showdown.

UNO: Arcade Edition

WHAT THE CAR? is already available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The racing comedy game is now coming to Apple's pocket-burning spatial computing headset Vision Pro. It takes full advantage of Vision Pro's gesture input capabilities; players can use their hands to control a virtual steering wheel while sitting in front of a floating TV portal.

LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+ combines LEGO Minifigures, upgradeable vehicles equipped with new gadgets, and the physics-based gameplay of Hill Climb Racing. Players can race and make their way through dynamic locations such as sunny countrysides and high mountains while exploring hidden secrets.

LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+

In Lost in Play+, players must help a brother sister duo on an adventure to find their way back home while solving puzzles, exploring enchanted forests, and meeting magical creatures. Its predecessor, Lost in Play, won the 2023 App Store Awards for the iPad Game of the Year.

Regarding updates to existing titles, Apple said that Crayola Create and Play+ will get a special Paddington event on June 26, featuring a week-long interactive quest. Players in Skate City: New York will explore Queens and get 20 new free skate goals in an update on May 22. Former American basketball player Shaquille O’Neal will be added to the Greatest Mode in NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition on May 8.

Apple will also push updates to other Arcade titles this month, including Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Grindstone, Fruit Ninja Classic+, Angry Birds Reloaded, Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, and more.