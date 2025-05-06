Nvidia reveals the launch date for the RTX 5060

If you plan to buy Nvidia's most affordable RTX 50 series graphics card, it is time to mark May 19 in your calendar. Nvidia has just confirmed previous rumors about the RTX 5060 launching later this month with a starting price of $299.

People love Nvidia's XX60 graphics cards. They are the most popular GPUs on Steam, and their reasonable price tag makes them an affordable choice for millions of gamers worldwide. With that said, it will be interesting to see how the market reacts to the launch and whether you will be able to find one at the $299 price tag.

The price of the RTX 5060 is the same as the price of the RTX 4060. For the same money, you get more CUDA cores (3,840 over 3,072), faster memory (28 Gbps over 17 Gbps), and higher memory bandwidth (448 GBps over 272 GBps). On top of that, the RTX 5060 supports all the platform changes Nvidia introduces in the RTX 50 series, including DLSS 4 multi-frame generation and newer ray-tracing and tensor cores.

The biggest complaint about the RTX 5060 is undoubtedly its 8GB of VRAM. Even though it is now GDDR7, tests show that having more memory, ideally 12GB or higher is always a big plus as we pointed out in our recent RX 9070 review. Rumor has it that Nvidia is considering finally dropping 8GB with the alleged RTX 50 SUPER series.

In addition to announcing the launch of the $299 desktop RX 5060 graphics card, Nvidia is launching the laptop variant. According to the company, laptops with the RTX 5060 will be available for as little as $1,099 on the same day. Also, more games are getting DLSS 4 support, including MechWarrior 5: Clans, New World: Aeternum, and Spirit of the North 2.