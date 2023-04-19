Apple fan surprises Tim Cook with a vintage Macintosh, watch his reaction

Source: ANI

The first Apple Store in India was inaugurated this week by CEO Tim Cook at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. But the CEO was in for a surprise when an Apple loyalist showed up with an old Macintosh machine. His expressions were quickly captured by the numerous digital eyes present at the venue.

The device, a 1984 Macintosh, belongs to a resident named Sajid who is a UX designer by profession and loves to work on Apple products. As seen in the video, Cook had a long jaw-dropping moment before the duo had a small chat amid the loud cheers from the crowd and then proceeded to get a picture snapped with the vintage Macintosh.

#WATCH | Apple CEO Tim Cook surprised at seeing a customer bring his old Macintosh Classic machine at the opening of India's first Apple store at Mumbai's BKC pic.twitter.com/MOY1PDk5Ug — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

"I am a designer myself, I was a print designer now I am moved to UI/UX, I do digital design now. I am very happy and proud that Apple is opening a store here finally. It is a big moment for Apple users in India and we can look forward to coming to this store and exploring all the latest Apple products," Sajid told Money Control.

Apple BKC spreads over a 20,000 sq ft area and has over 100 employees who can speak around 20 languages. Apple says that the store is carbon neutral and runs on 100% renewable energy. The iPhone-maker will open another retail store in Delhi's Saket on Thursday this week.

