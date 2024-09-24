Apple CEO described iPhone launches as an 'out-of-body experience'

While the preorder for Apple's iPhone 16 series started on September 13, the Cupertino tech giant started shipping its new devices on Friday, September 20. As usual, avid Apple fans lined up outside Apple Stores to be the first to get their hands on the latest iPhone models.

Late night show host Jimmy Fallon also joined Apple customers in the Fifth Avenue Apple Store to buy an iPhone 16. Interestingly, Jimmy Fallon's iPhone was delivered to him by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Afterward, the two went for a walk across New York, discussing the iPhone 16 launch experience and new initiatives like Apple Intelligence. Fallon used one of the new iPhone models (presumably, an iPhone 16 Pro Max) to record his walk with the Apple CEO.

Tim Cook said he tries to come to Fifth Avenue for every launch "because it's sort of the center of the world." Responding to a question about customer's enthusiasm, Apple CEO said "It's an out-of-body experience" and he reminds himself their love is for Apple and he is just the person that they attribute it to.

Jimmy Fallon then asked Cook what he was most excited about regarding the latest iPhone models. The Apple CEO responded, "I'm excited about all of it, to be honest with you. Apple Intelligence is coming next month, and so it comes in October. It will start with things like summarization of your emails, which is huge for me because I get hundreds a day."

Apple Intelligence is the selling point for the iPhone 16 series. While a wider rollout is planned for October, some of the Apple Intelligence features, like the Clean Up photo tool and writing tools, are already accessible following the iOS 18.1 beta release. In addition to the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple's AI suite is also available to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.