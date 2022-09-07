Apple Fitness+ introduces new workouts, milestone awards, and more

In its long-awaited Far-Out Event, Apple has announced adding Apple Fitness+ to 21 countries. Fitness+ will now be available to all iPhone users in select countries, even if they do not own an Apple Watch.

The company is updating Fitness+ subscribers by adding a spotlight series including renowned artists like the Weeknd and The Rolling Stones and season 4 of Time to Walk – a Fitness+ feature providing audio content from celebrities and influential people – starring Regina Hall, Nicky Jam, and Leslie Jordan with more guests added every week.

Time to Run is also getting new episodes that explore new regions like Mexico City, New Zealand, among others. Users will also receive coaching tips and motivating playlists, and can listen to the latest episodes on their Bluetooth headphones or AirPods. Apple has also added new trainers and a new collection named Pilates for More Than Your Core.

With the upgraded Fitness+, iPhone users will have access to more than 3000 studio-style meditation and workouts. During training, an estimate of calories burned during a workout, time intervals, and onscreen guidance by the selected trainers will be displayed on the app. Apple boasts the integration of Fitness+ with iOS 16 where the Fitness+ app will be visible on the middle tab of the iPhone screen.

“Since launching just under two years ago, we have heard incredible feedback from users on what a difference Fitness+ is making in their lives. We are thrilled to bring the award-winning service to even more people by making Fitness+ available to all iPhone users later this fall, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch,”

The Fitness+ app is not limited to iPhones since it is accessible via iPad and Apple TV, although signing up for the service requires an iPhone. Apple elaborates that the Fitness+ app will keep users motivated by having dedicated awards for personal milestones and streaks. Also, the WatchOS 9 now displays extra workout guidance and metrics that are compatible with third party devices.

The Apple Fitness+ subscription will be available from September 12, 2022, to iPhone users in Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Germany, France, Indonesia, Italy, Ireland, Russia, Malaysia, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the U.A.E., Switzerland, the U.S., and the U.K.

The latest features are available on models above the Apple Watch series with WatchOS 9 paired with iPhones above iPhone 8 models equipped with iOS16. For iPads, it works with iPadOS 16, and for Apple TV, it works with Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD equipped with tvOS 16.