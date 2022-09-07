Apple's AirPods Pro come with longer battery life, noise cancellation, and other features

Today’s Apple event introduced several new products and new features for existing ones. It also included the debut of the new AirPods, which Apple describes as the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro.

Some notable features of the AirPods Pro include the addition of Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation. The product comprises an H2 chip, longer battery life, Touch Control, and immersive Spatial Audio. According to Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, the AirPods Pro comes with twice the noise-canceling power of its preceding versions. He elaborates by saying:

“AirPods revolutionized the wireless headphone category with an innovative design and incredible sound quality…The new AirPods Pro deliver even better sound quality, a more immersive listening experience with Personalized Spatial Audio, and transformative audio features like Adaptive Transparency.”

Apple claims that the addition of the H2 chip improves the audio clarity giving better acoustic experiences, and allows on-device processing that reduces extra background noise. Also, users can now get better fitting AirPods as the AirPods Pro comes in the sizes: Large, Medium, Small, and Extra Small. The battery life for the AirPods lasts 6 hours more than the previous versions and can be charged using the Lightning cable, MagSafe charger, Apple Watch charger, or Qi-certified charging mat.

The charging case for the AirPods Pro is water and sweat-resistant and comes with a Precision Finding feature that lets users locate their chargers easily. Users can also add emoji of their choice for free to personalize their AirPods Pro case.

The new AirPods Pro costs $249 (US) and will be available at the Apple Store in the U.S. and 50 other countries, from September 9, 2022, and will be out in stores from September 23. Users will get the Find My feature and Personalized Spatial Audio Profiles in October on macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.