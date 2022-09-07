Apple kills iPhone 11, leaves only 5G-capable models in line-up

Although Apple's latest and greatest iPhone is now the iPhone 14 Pro line-up with its “Dynamic Island” pill-shaped cutout and fancy animations, the company has decided to keep several older models in the line-up. Maintaining two older generations of iPhones makes Apple's smartphones more affordable to the masses, providing optimal choices for every price category. This year, the entire iPhone line-up has one notable quirk: all models support 5G.

After unveiling the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, Apple killed the three-year-old iPhone 11, the only iPhone with no 5G support. All the other models support fifth-gen networks (either sub-6Ghz only or sub-6 plus mmWave).

Here is Apple's 2022-2023 iPhone line-up:

iPhone SE (third-gen 2022 model) - $429

iPhone 12 - $599

iPhone 13 and 13 mini - $699 and $599

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus - $799 and $899

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max - $999 and $1,099

It will take some time for the iPhone 11 to disappear from online stores, so those wanting to buy this now-classic smartphone for cheap still have several options. But if you want to grab a new iPhone directly from Apple, the most affordable options are the old-school iPhone SE with its home button or the iPhone 12. 5G is not a definitive reason to upgrade your phone, but it is still a nice bonus that will help expedite the development of the next-generation network.