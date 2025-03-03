Apple Intelligence-powered Siri update might take a while to arrive

All the Apple Intelligence features the company announced last year at WWDC are gradually making their way to eligible Apple devices with iOS 18 updates. Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple might have encountered a delay in pushing the Apple Intelligence enhancements for Siri.

It was reported that the upgraded Siri would be pushed with iOS 18.4, but based on the latest information, that update might have just been pushed over to iOS 18.5. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that Apple is addressing some software bugs, which is resulting in a delay in the rollout of the upgraded Siri voice assistant.

Gurman writes:

.. the follow-up release, iOS 18.5, is where the good stuff is supposed to wind up. It has the AI-infused Siri that the company showed off last June, as well as support for Apple Intelligence in China.

The iOS 18.4 update brought in a bunch of minor updates such as a new food and recipes section in Apple News+, UI tweak in Safari browser, CarPlay, Photos, Type to Siri, etc. Apple also introduced new language support to Apple Intelligence along with a new hand-drawn style for Image Playground. However, the much-anticipated Apple Intelligence enhancements for Siri were missing—and now we know why.

Gurman also believes that the next iOS 18 update, i.e., iOS 18.5, might arrive in May, with the beta expected to roll out soon. "The next version of Siri will be a test of whether Apple can mount a comeback. The software is likely to be released in May, a full 11 months after it was introduced," Gurman says.

Regarding the upgrades, the Apple Intelligence enhancements for Siri will bring on-screen awareness allowing it to act on things on screen, ChatGPT integration, deeper per-app controls, and more.