Transcend 2TB ESD380C rugged external SSD drops to its lowest price ever

If you are looking for an on-the-go portable external SSD, your search might be over. The Transcend 2TB ESD380C rugged portable external SSD has now dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon. The Transcend 2TB ESD380C rugged external SSD, which has a usual list price of $189.90, is available for $161.71—a 14% discount over its list price.

The Transcend 2TB ESD380C external SSD isn't just portable; it also comes with a silicone casing that offers it protection against daily wear and tear. It has been tested to meet MIL-STD-810G US military drop-test standards. The SSD features a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, that supports UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol), enabling higher data transfers with read and write speeds up to 2,000MB/s.

The SSD is portable and measures 96.5 mm x 53.6 mm x 12.5 mm and weighs just 75 grams. To connect to a mobile device, ensure that the mobile has USB OTG support. Since the ESD380C comes formatted in the exFAT system, you may need to format it into FAT32 for compatibility with certain mobile devices. The Transcend 2TB ESD380C external SSD comes with OTP support, which can serve as a useful password recovery option in case you forget your disk password.

Inside the box, you also get two USB cables—Type-C to A and Type-C to C. Transcend also provides 5 years of worldwide warranty. You can manage your SSD using the Transcend Elite software, which is available for all platforms, and gives you backup, restore, data encryption, and cloud backup options.

