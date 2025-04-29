Apple iPhone 17 Pro display might remain a step behind Galaxy S25 Ultra

Last year, as rumors about the iPhone 16 series started making rounds on the internet, it was tipped that Apple could finally introduce anti-reflection coating with its 2024 flagship series. However, it was added that the coating might not be used on iPhone 16 models—and that turned out to be true.

Speculation then shifted to the iPhone 17 series, possibly featuring an anti-reflective display. Unfortunately, according to the latest information, Apple may have canceled the super scratch-resistant anti-reflective display coating. This means that this year's Pro models—iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max—will feature the standard displays, most likely with Ceramic Shield.

Samsung has been a step ahead of Apple in terms of display. With the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the South Korean giant introduced an anti-reflective Gorilla Glass Armor display made in partnership with Corning. Thanks to this, the display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra could reduce reflection by up to 75%, compared to a standard glass display.

In real-world comparisons as well, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's display offered significantly better visibility in harsh conditions compared to last year's iPhone 16 Pro models. Both the Galaxy S24 Ultra's and the Galaxy S25 Ultra's displays are capable of producing true-to-life colors even in direct sunlight.

The trend continued with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and while it was expected that the iPhone 17 Pro models would finally join the league, the latest information from Macrumors, shuts down the rumor. For its other products, such as iPad Pro and MacBooks, Apple does use a nano-texture display, helping reduce the glare. But that display technology is yet to make its way to iPhones.

Not everything is disappointing, though. Apple could still introduce the Low-Dielectric TEE tech display on iPhone 17 Pro models that will help preserve more battery. Also, the entire lineup is expected to feature a 24MP selfie camera and 12GB of RAM could also be a reality on all iPhone 17 models, except for the base variant.

Image by sakitech via YouTube