Apple could introduce a new display technology with iPhone 17 Pro models

Next year's iPhone 17 lineup is already rumored to come with significant upgrades over this year's iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are rumored to get bigger with the rectangular camera bump on the back occupying more space on the back. It is also expected that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max's back panels could feature part-aluminum and part-glass design, to ensure compatibility with wireless charging.

Now, a fresh rumor has emerged, courtesy of tipster Jukanlosreve on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that Apple could introduce a new display technology in the iPhone 17 Pro models. If true, then Apple could ditch the current LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) display panel for a new display tech called Low-Dielectric TEE. The technology most likely refers to a PCB that sits underneath the OLED panel. Having a low dielectric constant also translates to more power saving.

Which is why Jukanlosreve adds that the Low-Dielectric TEE tech "improves battery efficiency, maximizes display durability, and enhances overall performance compared to existing display technologies."

Exclusive: The iPhone 17 Pro series will feature a new technology called Low-Dielectric TEE.



Low-Dielectric TEE improves battery efficiency, maximizes display durability, and enhances overall performance compared to existing display technologies. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 3, 2024

This combined with upgrades such as a smaller Dynamic Island, 12GB of RAM, 24MP selfie camera, and A19 Pro 3nm chipset, would make the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models a worthy upgrade over older models. It is also reported by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that Apple could introduce in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips inside the 2025 iPhone 17 lineup. For this, Apple is trusting its long-standing partner from Taiwan, TSMC, to produce the chips using its N7 process.

Recent reports also suggest that Apple could stick with titanium chassis for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models, and would not go back to using aluminum chassis. But before the iPhone 17 series arrives, Apple is tipped to debut the much-awaited iPhone SE 4 sometime around March 2025.