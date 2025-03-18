Entire iPhone 17 lineup to rock an upgraded 24MP selfie camera

We are still months away from the official launch of the iPhone 17 series. This year, Apple is expected to introduce a new camera module on the back of all iPhone 17 models, except for the standard iPhone 17. Apple's slimmest iPhone—iPhone 17 Air—is also expected to join the lineup, purportedly replacing the 'Plus' model.

A lot has already been shared about the iPhone 17 series. Reports suggest that there will be minimal differences between the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max, except for the thickness. The iPhone 17 to Max is also expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, which could be Apple's way of inching closer to under-display Face ID on next year's iPhone.

Now, a fresh piece of information has emerged, courtesy of Jeff Pu, of investment firm GF Securities. In a research note, Pu noted that all iPhone 17 models, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, will feature an upgraded 24MP front camera. Comparatively, the current iPhone 16 models feature a 12MP selfie shooter.

This aligns with information Pu shared last year about the iPhone 17 series. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also confirmed the same details last year. Notably, this will increase the overall photo and video quality of the selfie cameras on the iPhones, and Apple could also add some enhanced features that were missing from the selfie cameras.

Additionally, Pu (via MacRumors) mentioned that all iPhone 17 models will pack 12GB RAM from the base model, which we've already heard before. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will get a 48MP telephoto camera. Under the hood, this year's iPhones will be powered by the A19 and A19 Pro chipsets, manufactured by TSMC using the upgraded 3nm process, known as "N3P."

Also, the iPhone 17 series is purported to feature Apple's in-house designed Wi-Fi modem. The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch on its usual timeline of September.