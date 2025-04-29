Next Nothing flagship will be available in the US, confirms Carl Pei

Nothing is set to launch its new flagship phone this year. The company's CEO, Carl Pei, while not giving an exact date, has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will launch in Q3 of 2025. Interestingly, Nothing skipped last year and did not release a flagship, with their last one—the Nothing Phone (2)—launched back in 2023.

However, one disappointing aspect for Nothing fans in the US is that the company hasn't officially released a smartphone in the country since 2023. The last officially available device in the US was the Nothing Phone (2). As far as other devices, such as the Phone (2a) series, the Phone (3a) series, and the CMF sub-brand phones, they have only been available in the US through a limited beta program.

Under this program, phones can be purchased only through the official Nothing website and are tied to a US carrier. Thankfully, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed on the social media platform X that their next flagship, the Nothing Phone (3), will be coming to the US, "100%."

While many would speculate that the Nothing Phone (3) may not be tied to a beta program in the US, and could be sold unhinged, Carl Pei technically hasn't said that. So, there are chances that Nothing could continue selling its phone through the beta program.

Recently, Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, launched a new modular phone, the Phone 2 Pro. Though the phone has received rave reviews from tech experts and appears powerful on paper, like previous CMF models, it is also not getting a full US release and will only be available through the beta program.