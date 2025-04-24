iPhone 17 Air along with iPhone 17 Pro models could get a significant RAM increase

Last year, with the iPhone 16 series, Apple increased the RAM to 8GB. Previously, 8GB RAM was reserved for the Pro and Pro Max models, which is why the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus don't support Apple Intelligence, as 8GB RAM is the minimum requirement for using Apple's suite of AI features.

This year, Apple may go beyond 8GB RAM and equip at least three of the upcoming iPhone 17 series models with 12GB RAM. This piece of information comes from a reliable source, supply-chain specialist, Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Kuo, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max will come with 12GB of RAM, except for the base iPhone 17.

Kuo does suggest that Apple is aiming to add 12GB of RAM to the base iPhone 17 model, but supply shortages remain a major concern. The company is expected to analyze the situation and make a decision sometime in May.

The report further adds that even if this year's iPhone 17 base model misses out on 12GB of RAM, next year, all models of the iPhone 18 series will feature 12GB of RAM. Increased RAM will benefit upcoming iPhones by improving performance for Apple Intelligence and multi-tasking.

Kuo also said that Apple's decision to equip iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro models with 12GB RAM will primarily benefit suppliers Micron and SK Hynix. Based on the latest information, the iPhone 17 Air is shaping up to be a Pro-level phone with a slim design.

Speaking of pro features, the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to feature a 24MP selfie camera, MagSafe, an Action button, an in-house Wi-Fi chip, and a modem. eSIM globally, and now it is said to come with 12GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 Air could launch alongside its other iPhone 17 siblings sometime in September.