Apple launches new iCloud+ feature called 'Apple Invites,' now available on the App Store

A few days ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple could soon introduce a new feature for iCloud for event invites called "Apple Invites." This new feature was reportedly dubbed "Confetti" by Apple internally and was claimed to offer a "new way to invite people to parties, functions, and meetings." Fast forward to now, Apple has taken the wraps of this new feature and introduced a dedicated Apple Invites app on the App Store.

It is seen as a new way to revamp the calendar app. For your context, iCloud+ is a cloud storage service offered by Apple that comes with a starting price of $0.99/month. iCloud+ comes with multiple perks, such as iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, and HomeKit Secure Video support, along with all the storage for your data.

Apple Invites is available to access via the iCloud website and can also be used via an app downloaded from the App Store on iPhones and iPads. The official iCloud.com/invites website mentions the feature as an option to "create unique invitations for life’s most exciting moments."

Furthermore, users will be able to create an invitation card with the option to choose background images of their own and can add details such as Apple Music, Photos, Maps, and more. iCloud+ subscribers will get access to the feature with no ads or limits.

Notably, the Apple Intelligence feature "Image Playground" is also built into the app, allowing the user to enter a text prompt to create images for their invites. Users will also get access to other Apple Intelligence features, such as "Writing Tools," to help them make meaningful messages for their invites.

Up to 100 members can participate in an event, and there is no limit to the number of events a user can host. Moreover, Apple Invites can be added through the app or the web, and an Apple account or Apple device isn't a requirement.