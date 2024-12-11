iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 are out with Genmoji and more Apple Intelligence features

Apple has released major updates for iOS 18 and iPadOS. Version 18.2 is now available with new Apple Intelligence features, such as Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, Image Playground, and more. It also packs improvements for Photos, Mail, Safari, and other parts of the operating system.

iOS 18.2 delivers some of the previously announced Apple Intelligence features. With the latest update, users can generate images in different styles based on text prompts, photos, and concepts. Also, the update lets you generate custom emojis right from the stock keyboard. If you need a very specific emoji that is not available by default, describe it to your iPhone, and it will generate it for you.

Another big part of iOS 18.2 is ChatGPT integration with Siri and Writing Tools. Siri can request information from ChatGPT to provide you with additional information or answer your questions. An important note is that you do not need an OpenAI account, albeit Apple lets you sign in with one if you want to access additional features.

Besides new Apple Intelligence features, Apple is expanding the availability to more countries. English-speaking customers in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK can now access Apple Intelligence on compatible devices.

Users with the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max can now enjoy more Camera Control features. Visual Intelligence now lets you capture something with your iPhone and ask Google or ChatGPT about the subject. Also, Camera Control now supports a two-stage shutter for focus and exposure control.

Other improvements in iOS and iPadOS 18.2 include Mail categorization, the ability to scrub frame-by-frame in the Photos app, new backgrounds for Safar, the option to import or export browsing data from and to Safari, natural language search in Apple Music, favorite categories in Podcasts, and more.

Here is the list of compatible iOS 18.2-compatible iPhones:

With Apple Intelligence Without Apple Intelligence iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 16 and Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max iPhone 15 and Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 14 and Plus

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 13 and mini

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 12 and mini

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone SE 2nd and 3rd gen

And here is the list of compatible iPads:

With Apple Intelligence Without Apple Intelligence iPad Pro 12.9" 5th gen and newer

iPad Pro 11" 3rd gen and newer

iPad Air M1 and newer iPad 7th gen and newer

iPad mini 5th gen and newer

iPad Air 4 and newer

iPad Pro 11" 1st gen and newer

iPad Pro 12.9" 3rd gen and newer

You can install iOS 18.2 or iPadOS 18.2 by heading to Settings > General > Software Update.