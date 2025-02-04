Outlook calendar in Teams is now generally available for a more seamless experience

Microsoft has announced that the new calendar experience in Teams is now generally available. It brings the latest innovations from Microsoft Copilot and Places to improve the scheduling and time management experience and offers a unified experience with the Outlook calendar. The Redmond giant said this is available for all commercial customers.

With the Outlook and Teams calendars unified, users will have a familiar experience across both services. This update also brings more feature parity including delegate access, print support, expanded calendar settings, filtering, support for multiple time zones, time suggestions in scheduling, support for attachments, and more.

“This evolution of the calendar empowers you to achieve more by incorporating the latest innovations from both Copilot and Places to help infuse intelligence into your time management,” Microsoft said, discussing the new calendar in Teams. “Copilot capabilities like managed booking are available in the new calendar experience. Places capabilities like workplace presence and the Places card are also available. With a Teams Premium license, advanced capabilities like quick book and Places finder are available in the new calendar.”

One of the big changes in this update is the introduction of new calendar views. Explaining the options available now, Microsoft says:

Month View: View your calendar by month, a highly requested feature, especially useful for users with sparse calendars.

Split View: When more than one calendar is selected, you can now split the calendar into two independent views.

Time Scale: Specify time scales or intervals for the calendar surface

Saved Views: Save your current view for easy access later

Weather Display: See the weather for your current location directly in the calendar

The new calendar can be enabled or disabled whenever you like. Open the Teams desktop client and go to the Calendar app. In the top-right of the calendar surface, you should see the New Calendar toggle, press this, and you'll get the new version in seconds. Just press the toggle again to revert to the classic version.

Microsoft is not changing any settings for users or organizations with this update and the new experience is opt-in, so if you want to use it you can, but you don't have to, and you won't see any changes until you choose to see them.