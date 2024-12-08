Apple sued for allegedly harboring child sexual abuse material on iCloud

A lawsuit was filed against Apple this weekend, accusing the company of knowingly allowing its iCloud storage service to be used for storing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The suit, filed on behalf of thousands of victims of child sexual abuse, alleges Apple's inaction has caused further harm to victims.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, filed the lawsuit after enduring abuse that began in infancy. She revealed that a relative molested her, recorded the abuse, and shared the images online. The woman continues to receive notifications from law enforcement about the discovery of these images on various devices, including one that was stored on Apple's iCloud.

The lawsuit centers on Apple's past efforts to detect CSAM on iCloud. In August 2021, Apple announced a new feature called "CSAM Detection" that would use technology called NeuralHash to identify known CSAM stored on iCloud. However, due to privacy concerns raised by activists and security researchers who feared potential misuse, Apple reversed course and abandoned the program.

The lawsuit contends that Apple's decision to abandon CSAM detection demonstrates a deliberate disregard for child safety. According to the lawsuit, "Instead of using the tools that it had created to identify, remove, and report images of her abuse, Apple allowed that material to proliferate, forcing victims of child sexual abuse to relive the trauma that has shaped their lives."

The suit seeks to compel Apple to implement robust measures to prevent the storage and distribution of CSAM on its platform. Additionally, it aims to provide compensation to a potential group of 2,680 victims who may be eligible to join the case.

Apple has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit. However, a spokesperson stated that the company is actively and urgently innovating to combat child sexual abuse crimes without compromising the security and privacy of its users.

Apple has long prided itself on its commitment to privacy and security. However, this lawsuit directly challenges that reputation. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for Apple's brand image and future endeavors.

Via: TheNewYorkTimes