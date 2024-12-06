The EU revives plan to scan your private chats for child sexual abuse material

The European Union's (EU) plan to scan encrypted messages on platforms like WhatsApp to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is back in the spotlight. This controversial plan, nicknamed "Chat Control" by critics, has been through various iterations since its introduction in May 2022.

The initial plan involved scanning all messages, including texts and audio, for illegal content. This was met with widespread criticism from privacy advocates, who argued that it would be a massive intrusion into people's personal lives and could potentially lead to misuse.

In response to the backlash, the EU revised the proposal in June 2024 to target only photos, videos, and URLs. However, users would have to consent to their uploads being scanned before encryption, which could potentially weaken encryption's effectiveness.

The President of Signal came out with an official statement in response earlier this year:

📣Official statement: the new EU chat controls proposal for mass scanning is the same old surveillance with new branding.



Whether you call it a backdoor, a front door, or “upload moderation” it undermines encryption & creates significant vulnerabilitieshttps://t.co/g0xNNKqquA pic.twitter.com/3L1hqbBRgq — Meredith Whittaker (@mer__edith) June 17, 2024

A leak in September 2024 revealed yet another iteration of the proposal. Under this version, communication service providers (CSPs) would have the option to use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify potentially harmful content. However, they would still be legally obligated to scan all user chats and report suspected illegal activity.

The latest development came earlier this month when the EU Council included the proposal back on their agenda for discussion and a vote scheduled for today, December 6th. This follows a previous attempt to vote on the legislation in October 2024, which was postponed due to a lack of consensus among member states. However, according to digital rights activist Patrick Beyer of the Pirate Party Germany, a critical country may soon join the list of supporting countries, potentially tipping the scales in favor of the proposal.

While a majority of EU countries, including France (which previously opposed the plan), now reportedly back the revised plan, some questions need addressing. How will user consent be implemented? Will users have the option to opt out? The EU will need to carefully consider these concerns and ensure that any implemented solution is effective, respectful of user privacy, and transparent in its operation.

Via: Techradar