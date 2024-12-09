You may not have to go for the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra model to get 16GB RAM

Samsung is speculated to launch the Galaxy S25 series next month, reportedly on January 22, 2025. While the series includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, the South Korean giant could also add the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim to the mix, purportedly to compete with Apple's upcoming slim phone, the iPhone 17 Slim/Air.

A couple of hands-on videos have already given us a glimpse at the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Dummy units have also surfaced suggesting that the phone could feature a flat front and back, Galaxy Z Fold6-like camera rings, rounded corners, and showcased two color options the device is expected to launch in. Now, reliable leaker Jukanlosreve has shared some information about the RAM and storage option of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, that corroborates a previous leak.

S25U



256 12



512 16



1TB 16 — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 8, 2024

According to the information, Samsung could offer the Galaxy S25 Ultra in three variants:

Base variant : 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

: 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage Mid variant : 16GB RAM with 512GB internal storage

: 16GB RAM with 512GB internal storage Top variant: 16GB RAM with 1TB internal storage

There are a couple of tidbits that can be extracted from the above information. Firstly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 512GB and 1TB models could feature more RAM than this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra's 512GB and 1TB models. Secondly, interested buyers may not need to opt for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra variant to get 16GB RAM, since it is also available in the mid-variant.

It has been reported that Samsung could increase the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That may not be true for the other models. Samsung has recently begun the One UI 7 beta program in some major countries, and the Galaxy S25 series is expected to come with the One UI 7 stable version out of the box.