Apple's Beats launches its first USB cable collection for Android and iPhone

When talking about the Apple-owned company Beats, you might think about a speaker or headphones. The California-based company is now expanding its product catalog by launching its first-ever collection of USB-C cables in different lengths and colors.

Beats Cables come with a tangle-free woven design to improve durability and prevent fraying. They are available in 1.5m and 20cm length options and three configurations: USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning.

In a press release, Beats said its new cables support charging, syncing, audio, CarPlay, and data transfer capabilities. With automatic voltage regulation, the cables can control the power transmission and prevent connected devices from getting damaged.

The USB-C to USB-C cable works with USB-C iPhones and Android devices, offering fast charging support of up to 60W when used with compatible hardware. It is not just smartphones and tablets; the cable is universally compatible with other USB-C devices such as Beats headphones and speakers, cameras, game controllers, and more.

Beats USB-A to USB-C has similar capabilities but limits the fast charging to just 15W on select iPhone and iPad models. The company also caters to Apple's dying dinosaur with a USB-C to Lightning cable, compatible with iOS and iPadOS devices that have Lightning ports. It supports fast charging on select iPhone and iPad models at an unspecified wattage.

The company is offering color options such as Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red. It said the cables' packaging is "made from 100% plant-based material sourced from recycled fiber and sustainable forests."

However, it's worth noting that Beats Cables' data transfer capability is limited to USB 2.0 speeds. In other words, the cables' specs are similar to those of the $19 Apple-branded USB-C cable, which also offers 60W fast charging and USB 2.0 data speeds.

Beats Cables are available for $18.99 (single pack) on the Apple Store website, regardless of the length and color. A pack of two is also available for $34.99, and the cables will hit the shelves on April 17.