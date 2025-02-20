Apple officially stops selling new iPhones with Lightning port

The iPhone 16e has arrived and is a true upgrade over its predecessor, the iPhone SE, not only in terms of the name but design and hardware as well. However, the launch of the iPhone 16e also marked the end of lightning ports in iPhone models. This means that Apple no longer sells new iPhones with Lightning ports, as all officially available iPhones now feature a USB-C port.

The debut of the iPhone 16e also saw Apple discontinuing three iPhones—the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone SE. All these models have been entirely removed from the official website. This move sunsets Lightning port from all iPhones. You can still officially purchase refurbished iPhones with Lightning port from Apple.

Apple started the transition from Lightning port to USB-C with the launch of the iPhone 15 series in 2023. The move came after the EU approved a law that required all consumer tech to use USB-C as the charging port by 2024. Apple did not delay the transition and completed it in just two years with the launch of the iPhone 16e.

Not only iPhones but new iPads also feature USB-C ports, eliminating the Lightning port from all new iPhones, iPads, or even Macs. Apple still sells the original Apple Pencil, which features a Lightning port though along with some accessories.

One of the most important Apple inventions that was also discontinued with the launch of the iPhone 16e is the Home button. The iPhone SE (third-generation) was the last iPhone model with a Home button that Apple sold officially. Now with its discontinuation, this innovation which debuted in 2007 bids adieu.

As for the iPhone 16e, yes the phone is new and packs all-new features, but it still misses out on a few things.

Image via Depositphotos