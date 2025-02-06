Apple's iPad shipments grew in 2024, but its market share fell

The analyst firm Canalys has reported that Apple's iPad, which recently had its 15th birthday, experienced a growth in shipments in 2024, but its market share overall declined compared to the year before. The main beneficiaries of this decline in market share were Huawei, Lenovo, and Xiaomi—all Chinese companies. Of these three, Xiaomi grew its market share the most.

In the wider tablet market as a whole, Canalys reported that worldwide tablet shipments rose by 9.2% compared to 2023. There were 147.6 million units shipped in 2024. Canalys said growth was seen in all regions except North America.

“As the PC market pivots toward a commercial refresh cycle, there is also a recovery in demand for tablets,” said Himani Mukka, Research Manager at Canalys. “A recent Canalys survey of channel partners found that 52% of those that sell commercial tablets expect their shipments to increase in 2025, with 32% expecting flat performance and just 16% anticipating a decline.”

With the figures in for 2024, we can see how much of the market share the top five tablet vendors managed to capture. In first place with the iPad is Apple, which holds 38.6% of the market share. The second is Samsung, which is 18.8%; the third is Huawei, at 7.3%; Lenovo is fourth at 7.1%; Xiaomi is fifth at 6.2%; and others make up 22% of the market.

All of these players saw annual growth. Xiaomi had the highest at 73.1%, while Others declined by 0.1%, suggesting that the big five are entrenching their positions in the tablet market. Apple saw moderate growth of 5.3%, and Samsung saw 8.2%.

A rumor from December suggested that Apple could be working on a big iPad with a folding display with a potential release in 2028. It'll be interesting to see what Apple's market share will be by then and whether such a device would help the iPad lineup stay popular.