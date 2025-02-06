Currys becomes first Xbox authorized repair provider in the UK and Ireland

Microsoft has been expanding its Xbox repairability program to third-party service providers for a few months now. The latest partnership Microsoft has made in this front has now been revealed to be with Currys, letting Xbox console owners across the UK and Ireland get their repairs from the retailer.

"We are so proud to see our repair partnership with Microsoft flourish. It's collaborations like this that help us to help more customers enjoy their tech for longer," said Currys Chief Operating Officer Lindsay Haselhurst. "This is good news for players, opening up a huge network to get their tech fixed; it’s good news for Currys, helping to change the consumer relationship with tech for the better; and it’s good news for the planet, and the battle to combat the UK’s e-waste crisis."

By being the first Xbox Authorised Service Provider in the UK and Ireland, any Xbox Series X|S console, whether it was purchased at Currys or not, will be repairable at the retailer's store locations. Both consoles in and out of warranty will be supported in this endeavor too.

This follows an earlier partnership between Microsoft and Currys from 2024. That move saw Surface devices being offered repairs at over 300 Currys stores across the UK and Ireland.

Currys repair center

It was in December 2024 when the Xbox repair program was expanded to add iFixit into the mix, with the company offering official guides as well as internal components for repairing supported Xbox Series X|S devices. Later, in January 2025, uBreakiFix by Asurion became the Xbox Authorized Service Provider, offering Series X|S services from its over 700 participating locations in the US. Microsoft has said that providing these repairability options is a part of its plans to become a zero-waste, carbon-negative, and water-positive company by 2030.