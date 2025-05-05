Apple's Move to iOS app can now migrate Call History and voice recordings from Android

Apple’s Move to iOS app allows you to easily transfer all your content from an Android device to your iOS device. With just a few taps, you can transfer your contacts, message history, camera photos and videos, mail accounts, calendars, and WhatsApp content.

Apple recently updated its Move to iOS app with several improvements to make the migration process even better. The key improvement in this update is the faster data migration speed when you use a cabled connection between your iPhone and your Android phone (USB-C or USB-C to Lightning).

The Move to iOS app now allows you to connect your two devices over WiFi or Personal Hotspot. While the migration is in progress, Apple will be displaying iOS tips to help users after the migration process.

This latest update now migrates two additional types of data from your Android device. First, call history and Dual SIM labels. Second, voice recordings, which will be migrated to the Apple Voice Memos app or the Files app depending on the file format of the recording.

Finally, the Move to iOS app now supports several new Indian languages including Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

These updates make switching from Android to iOS smoother and more comprehensive than ever. You can download the updated Move to iOS app here from Google Play Store.

If you are more interested in migrating your content the other way around, the Android Switch app from Google, which is available in the App Store, helps you easily move your photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events from an iOS device to a new Android device, even without a cable.