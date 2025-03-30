Apple's upcoming AI agent will replicate your doctor

This week's Bloomberg Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman sheds light on some intriguing Apple plans. As Gurman suggests, Apple allegedly wants to "replicate" your doctor with an AI agent. This AI agent will monitor your data to give tailor-made health recommendations.

Apple's alleged Project Mulberry contains a revamped Health app and an AI agent. The goal is to fulfill the company's goal of putting a "medical lab on your wrist" and further reinforce Apple's greatest contribution to society, which is health care, according to Tim Cook.

Apple's revamped Health app, as Gurman explains, will gather data from your various devices (like iPhone, Apple Watch, and earbuds) and feed that data to the AI agent to produce tailor-made recommendations based on your health condition.

Physicians hired by Apple currently train the AI agent, and the firm is also looking to hire outside doctors like sleep experts, nutrition, physical therapists, mental health, and cardiology to create video content for the revamped Health app. The video content informs users about their current health status and associated risks.

If everything goes according to plan, the AI agent and the all-new health app will be released with iOS 19.4, which is due to roll out in the spring or summer of next year.

"Apple is opening up a facility near Oakland, California, that will let the physicians shoot their video content for the app. It's also seeking to find a major doctor personality to serve as a host of sorts for the new service, which some within Apple have tentatively dubbed "Health+."

The revamped Health app will focus more on food tracking, while the AI agent will also offer nutrition features to users. Moreover, Apple is experimenting with the idea of using the iPhone's rear camera to monitor users' workouts and give pointers to improve their technique through the AI agent. The feature could be a part of the Apple Fitness+ platform.