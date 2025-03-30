Back up your data with WD Elements 16TB 20TB external HDD deals this World Backup Day 2025

External storage can be very handy especially if you are looking to back up your precious data. A day ahead of the World Backup Day 2025, if you are deal hunting today for something like that, then consider Western Digital (WD) disks, which recently dropped the prices of its popular external HDD (hard disk drive) models to one of the best prices. It is offering the Elements 16 TB and 20 TB external HDDs back at its six-month low price (purchase link towards the end of the article).

As long as your system supports SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 (5Gbps) these HDDs should work nicely. The rated 5400 RPM spindle speed of the WD Elements will not be held back.

These are compatible with Windows 10 and 11 as well as macOS X 10.12 and newer. The operating temperature of these drives is typically between 5 to 35 celsius. The box contains an 18-watt AC power adapter alongside the USB 3.0 cable.

Please keep in mind that WD does not mention whether this is a CMR (conventional magnetic recording) drive or SMR, although 8TB and higher disk sizes are typically CMR. For those wondering, CMR is ideal for 24x7 operations like NAS or home servers. Nonetheless, it should be great for backup purposes too.

Get the WD Elements 16 TB and 20 TB at the links below:

WD 20TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive, USB 3.0 drive for plug-and-play storage - WDBWLG0200HBK-NESN: $279.99 (Amazon US)

WD 16TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive, USB 3.0 for plug-and-play storage - WDBWLG0160HBK-NESN: $249.99 (Amazon US)

