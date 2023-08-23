ASUS announces new 32-inch and 34-inch OLED 240hz gaming PC monitors

Neowin · with 1 comment

asus rog swift monitor

At Gamescom 2023 this week, ASUS announced two new high-end OLED gaming PC monitors. One is a 32-inch model with 4K resolution, and the other is a 34-inch curved and ultrawide monitor, and both have high 240Hz refresh rates.

The 32-inch ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM is targeting gamers who want a standard aspect ratio display but with a high resolution and 4K support. ASUS says:

The PG32UCDM employs second-generation Quantum Dot OLED tech that goes a step further to give you even more vibrant colors, an optimized subpixel layout for improved text clarity, and bright, eye-catching highlights.

The monitor supports NVIDIA's G-Sync technology for less screen tearing while playing high end games, with a 0.03ms response time. It also has its own custom heatsink to keep the display cool without the need for a fan. In addition, it has a Smart KVM support for connecting and controlling two display sources at once with picture-in-picture mode.

The 32-inch ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM is due out sometime in early 2024, but pricing has not been revealed.

asus rog swift monitor

If gamers want a fast refresh rate on a larger ultrawide monitor, the upcoming ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM may be to their liking. The 34-inch OLED 800R curved monitor also has a 240Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440.

ASUS says:

Since each pixel can turn off individually, the PG34WCDM delivers true, inky blacks. It can also deliver 1300 nits of peak brightness, so this display can offer a dazzling HDR gaming experience. A custom heatsink helps keep operating temperatures low and reduces the risk of burn-in.

Like the new 32-inch ASUS ROG Swift monitor, the 34-inch version has a KVM switch allowing for the control of two display sources at once. TFTCentral stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the monitor will launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 before Christmas, but no pricing details have been announced.

Report a problem with article
Denuvo by Irdeto logo
Next Article

Denuvo unveils new Unreal Engine (UE) game protection tech that may also block modders

star wars dark forces
Previous Article

Star Wars: Dark Forces and Turok 3 are getting remastered versions this fall from Nightdive

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment

Advertisement