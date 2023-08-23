ASUS announces new 32-inch and 34-inch OLED 240hz gaming PC monitors

At Gamescom 2023 this week, ASUS announced two new high-end OLED gaming PC monitors. One is a 32-inch model with 4K resolution, and the other is a 34-inch curved and ultrawide monitor, and both have high 240Hz refresh rates.

The 32-inch ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM is targeting gamers who want a standard aspect ratio display but with a high resolution and 4K support. ASUS says:

The PG32UCDM employs second-generation Quantum Dot OLED tech that goes a step further to give you even more vibrant colors, an optimized subpixel layout for improved text clarity, and bright, eye-catching highlights.

The monitor supports NVIDIA's G-Sync technology for less screen tearing while playing high end games, with a 0.03ms response time. It also has its own custom heatsink to keep the display cool without the need for a fan. In addition, it has a Smart KVM support for connecting and controlling two display sources at once with picture-in-picture mode.

The 32-inch ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM is due out sometime in early 2024, but pricing has not been revealed.

If gamers want a fast refresh rate on a larger ultrawide monitor, the upcoming ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM may be to their liking. The 34-inch OLED 800R curved monitor also has a 240Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440.

ASUS says:

Since each pixel can turn off individually, the PG34WCDM delivers true, inky blacks. It can also deliver 1300 nits of peak brightness, so this display can offer a dazzling HDR gaming experience. A custom heatsink helps keep operating temperatures low and reduces the risk of burn-in.

Like the new 32-inch ASUS ROG Swift monitor, the 34-inch version has a KVM switch allowing for the control of two display sources at once. TFTCentral stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the monitor will launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 before Christmas, but no pricing details have been announced.