Star Wars: Dark Forces and Turok 3 are getting remastered versions this fall from Nightdive

Nightdive Studios has had a busy year so far. The developer that's been known for remastering older games to run well and look better on current hardware was acquired by Atari earlier in 2023. Since then, it has released a full remake of the original System Shock, to wide acclaim. Last week, we saw its work with the enhanced version of Quake II.

Today at Gamescom 2023, Nightdive announced two more upcoming remastered versions of classic first-person shooters. First, it is bringing back Star Wars: Dark Forces. Originally released for the PC in 1995 from LucasArts, Nightdive is remastering the single-player FPS. As mercenary Kyle Katarn, you have to battle Imperial enemies on behalf of the Rebel Alliance to discover the secret Dark Troopers project.

Nightdive's remaster will include support for 4K resolutions running at 120 fps, along with remastering the game's cut scenes. It will also add features like achievements and more. It's due out later this year for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The other Nightdive remaster coming out in 2023 is Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion. Released in 2000 by Acclaim for the Nintendo 64 console, you will be able to play as either Danielle or Joseph, each of which has their own different abilities. Both are considered to be the new Turok, as they battle in the Lost Lands against a large number of enemies.

While the original game had both single and multiplayer modes. Nightdive's remaster of Turok 3 will only feature the single-player campaign, according to its Steam page. It will feature upgraded textures and character models, support for 4K resolutions, and it will even feature some content that was cut from the game's original release. It's also due this fall for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.