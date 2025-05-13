Audible is using AI narration to help publishers crank out more audiobooks

Audible has announced a significant expansion of its library using artificial intelligence. The Amazon-owned service is tapping into AI narration technology to churn out many more audiobooks, tackling the challenge that while audiobooks are hugely popular and the fastest-growing part of publishing, a vast number of published books still don't exist in audio format.

Audible has developed its own AI production tech, combining its experience with Amazon's AI smarts. Publishers keen to get their books into audio can choose from two pathways. There is an Audible-managed service where the company handles the entire process from start to finish. Or, publishers can use a self-service option to direct the production themselves using the same underlying AI tech.

The AI system currently offers a growing selection of over 100 AI-generated voices. These are available in English, Spanish, French, and Italian, and even include different accents and dialect choices. Publishers producing titles this way will also benefit from upgrades to the voice technology as it gets better over time. This kind of rapid content scaling using AI is something other companies are exploring; for example, you've probably heard about Duolingo drastically speeding up the creation of new language courses by leveraging AI assistance.

Looking ahead, Audible is also getting ready to roll out AI translation features in beta starting later in 2025. This aims to help publishers translate their audiobooks to listeners in different countries. The initial languages supported for translation will be from English into Spanish, French, Italian, and German. There will be options for translation: translating the text manuscript first, then narrating it (either with a human or AI voice), or a speech-to-speech option that tries to keep the original narrator's voice and style, but in the new language. Publishers can also get human language pros to review the translations for accuracy and cultural nuance if they want.

As with any company adopting AI for creative work, there are ongoing discussions about the balance between efficiency, creative control, and the role of human professionals like narrators and translators. Audible states it remains committed to working with authors, narrators, and publishers as these technologies evolve to meet creative and business needs while keeping up quality.