Good news for Linux users: NordVPN now offers a GUI for its service

NordVPN has launched a new graphical user interface for its Linux application. This changes things quite a bit because before this, Linux users only had access to the command line interface (CLI). While seasoned Linux users might not mind typing commands, it made the NordVPN app less approachable compared to the simple, clickable versions available on Windows or macOS.

Bringing a GUI to Linux gives users the ease of a visual interface alongside the powerful features the service is known for. Now you can connect to servers, check settings, and manage your connection just by clicking, similar to how the app works on other desktop platforms.

NordVPN, over the years, has brought its service to lots of platforms like Apple TV and, more recently, Windows on ARM devices. The announcement explains that the new Linux GUI is an evolution of their existing CLI app:

With this new GUI, you get the best of both worlds — all the security of the CLI version, now with an easy-to-use, visually engaging experience.

Existing features like Dedicated IP, Double VPN, Onion Over VPN, Kill Switch, and Threat Protection (via DNS filtering) are supported in the GUI. You even get light and dark modes. However, some advanced features like Meshnet are still only accessible through the CLI for now. Don't worry if you rely on those; the CLI remains fully functional right alongside the new GUI.

Getting the new GUI is simple if you have installed NordVPN on Linux before. It follows the same process as the CLI installation, but you just specify the GUI version. You can install it with the following command in your terminal:

The GUI is initially available via DEB and RPM packages, with a Snap version coming in the future.