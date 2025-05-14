Google reveals several new safety features coming to Android users

Along with the official launch of the Material 3 Expressive design language, Google today revealed several new safety and security features coming to Android users, including improved AI-powered Scam Detection, a revamped Find My Device experience, and more.

Google launched AI-powered Scam Detection last year to block suspicious package delivery and job-seeking scams for Google Messages users. Today, Google announced that the AI-powered Scam Detection can now detect dangerous crypto and financial scams, toll road scams, gift card scams, and more. Even with this expanded scam detection coverage, this feature works completely offline on an Android device.

When you are on a phone call, Android now has new in-call protections that will prevent users from performing the following:

Disabling Google Play Protect, Android’s built-in security protection, which is on by default and continuously scans for malicious app behavior, no matter the download source.

Sideloading an app for the first time from a web browser, messaging app, or other source – which may not have been vetted for security and privacy by Google.

Granting accessibility permissions, which can give a newly downloaded malicious app access to gain control over the user's device and steal sensitive/private data, like banking information.

To identify scammers who try to impersonate someone, Google has come up with a new tool called Key Verifier. This new feature offers a visual way for users and their contacts to easily confirm that their public keys match before starting their conversation. This new tool will be available later this summer in Google Messages on Android 10+ devices.

Google is improving the theft protection feature that was launched last year. With the upcoming update, Android will restrict all functionalities on devices that are reset without the owner’s authorization. Android will also improve the Remote Lock feature with a new security challenge question to prevent unauthorized actions by thieves.

Android's Find My Device app allows users to easily locate their devices and tagged items. Google is rebranding Find My Device as Find Hub with support for more compatible devices and Bluetooth tags. For devices and carriers with satellite connectivity, Find Hub will help users stay connected even when the mobile network is unavailable. Similar to iOS, Android will also get the ability to easily share your Bluetooth tag's location with airlines early next year to locate your lost baggage.

Finally, Google is improving the Advanced Protection feature with the release of Android 16. New improvements include Intrusion Logging, USB protection, the option to disable auto-reconnect to insecure networks, and integration with Scam Detection for Phone by Google.