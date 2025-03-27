Backbone launches translucent Xbox controller for mobile gaming

Today, the peripheral maker Backbone unveiled a new edition of its mobile controller, which borrows the iconic look of a classic Xbox for its outer casing. Coming under Microsoft's officially licensed Designed for Xbox line, the new Backbone One Xbox Edition controller is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices.

"Introducing the Backbone One: Xbox Edition, our latest collaboration with Xbox, designed for those ready to take their gameplay anywhere," says the company in its announcement. "Backbone One: Xbox Edition embodies the spirit of Xbox innovation in a unique, translucent design. Its green finish, inspired by Xbox's iconic aesthetics, allows you to showcase your gaming style while tapping into Xbox's storied legacy of innovation."

Coming without a battery, the mobile controller uses USB-C to connect to phones directly, and it should even work when a case is already applied in most cases.

This variant sports a handy Xbox button to access the Xbox dashboard as well, alongside the familiar button designs. It also features comforts like passthrough charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a collapsible design for travel. Buttons to launch the Backbone App, mute, take screenshots, and record gameplay are included, too.

The controller can be used to play any mobile game with support for controllers. However, Microsoft is pushing the Backbone One Xbox Edition as a useful companion for Xbox Remote Play and Cloud Play via mobile. One month of free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is included with each controller as well, which grants access to Xbox Cloud Gaming's Game Pass library.

The Backbone One Xbox Edition comes in at $109.99 and is now available for purchase from the Backbone store. This is a special edition launch, so the number of units available is said to be limited.