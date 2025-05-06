Backbone Pro controller unveiled with wireless support, full-size joysticks, and more

The Backbone One controller for mobile gamers has been a massive success for the company behind the popular peripheral, Backbone. The plug-and-play gadget has been offering all the physical buttons and joystick comforts of a regular controller while being attached to Android and iPhone devices since 2020, and now, it's almost time for the sequel.

Today, Backbone announced the Backbone Pro, its next-generation controller, which touts various advancements over the original, including wireless play.

"Backbone Pro offers two ways to play: Handheld Mode, where it's physically connected to the

device via USB-C for zero latency and no need to charge; and Wireless Mode, connecting via

Bluetooth for gaming from a distance," said the company, describing the two available modes.

The company says that for wired play by directly fitting in a phone, the Backbone Pro supports iPhone 15+ and 16 lineups and "most Android phones." Coming out after three years in development, the Pro version features full-size joysticks, back buttons, and fully customizable buttons. The complete controller only weighs in at 199 grams as well.

In wireless mode, the controller can connect to phones, tablets, PCs, and Macs, VR headsets (Meta Quest or Apple Vision Pro), and even smart TVs using Bluetooth, with up to 40 hours of battery life. The studio says the controller will also offer "frictionless device switching" thanks to its FlowState Technology, which is built into the Backbone app.

That app even comes with a built-in emulator for homebrew and retro games. Moreover, the optional Backbone+ subscription now offers a rotating library of games at no extra charge.

"Backbone Pro offers unprecedented levels of customization. Players can remap every button

and create tailored control profiles for specific games and devices, saving different configurations for each platform they play on," added the company. "The Backbone app serves as a central hub, allowing users to pair with new screens and customize their experience directly from handheld mode."

Backbone Pro is now available on the company's backbone.com website. However, due to ongoing tariff uncertainty, no price is currently available.