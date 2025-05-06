A Linux-backed project shows how to save unsupported Windows 10 PCs by installing Linux

Microsoft this week announced the final phase of Windows 11 version 24H2 rollout such that the update is now downloadable by everyone.

Alongside that, the company also reminded users about the upcoming end of support for Windows 10 that is inbound in less than six months. In the reminder, Microsoft has highlighted ways to deal with the event, covering both scenarios depending on whether your system is eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade or not.

If you are in the latter camp, then Microsoft wants you to buy a new Windows 11 PC and that is something the tech giant has repeated time and again, even as recently as this past week in the context of Copilot+ AI PCs. It has also provided some data to back up claims of huge performance and productivity boost, albeit citing a paid study.

While upgrading a PC does make sense in case it is really old or has too few CPU cores/threads, that may not be necessary at all for many users out there. ESET, for example, last year recommended that users on Windows 10 devices that can't officially upgrade to 11 should instead move over to Linux.

If you are unsure about it, there is a new website on the block that explains why you should choose Linux over Windows 11. The project is backed by KDE, and it highlights five reasons why Linux is better. It writes:

5 Reasons to upgrade your old computer to Linux It's waaaaay cheaper A new laptop costs a lot of money. Repair cafes will often help you for free. Software updates are also free, forever. You can of course show your support for both with donations! No ads, no spying Windows comes with lots of ads and spyware nowadays, slowing down your computer and increasing your energy bill. Good for the planet Production of a computer accounts for 75+% of carbon emissions over its lifecycle. Keeping a functioning device longer is a hugely effective way to reduce emissions. Community support If you have any issues with your computer, the local repair cafe and independent computer shop are there for you. You can find community support in online forums, too. User control You are in control of the software, not companies. Use your computer how you want, for as long as you want.

While some of the points above can be debated, the one about e-waste is certainly not. Seagate also claimed recently that SSDs, compared to HDDs, were found to be much worse in the department of environment due to the former's much higher carbon footprint.

The new website is called "EndOf10" and you can find it at the source link below. The website is fairly new and more resources are likely to be added to it gradually.

Source: EndOf10 (spotted by Winareo)