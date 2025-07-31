Battlefield 6 release date may have leaked ahead of big reveal

Battlefield 6 already received its first trailer last week, showing off the single-player campaign in action. However, the big drop is supposed to be later today, which is when EA is slated to unveil multiplayer gameplay and possibly a release date. Unfortunately for the company, a social media mishap seems to have leaked a portion of this highly anticipated trailer.

Spotted by fans, the official Battlefield X account had published a video before quickly pulling it down. A reupload of the video still exists here, though it may not be there for long. The video had shown off quick cuts of the main multiplayer trailer while also offering a shot of the release date, which was revealed to be October 10, 2025, in line with most predictions.

The snippets seen in the accidentally published video show off players being able to drag downed teammates, jets dogfighting, a tank taking out a flying helicopter (as usual for the series), shots of urban environments, the new destruction mechanics, Chinooks dropping off players, and plenty of explosions.

EA has some big hopes for the next Battlefield. The game is supposed to have a full single-player campaign, massive multiplayer, and even a rumored free-to-play battle royale mode. To accomplish this, the company has pulled in help from a number of its studios, combining the efforts of DICE, Motive, Criterion Games, and Ripple Effect.

"Lock & load for the ultimate all-out warfare experience," says EA in official material while describing the upcoming title. "Fight in high-intensity infantry combat. Rip through the skies in aerial dogfights. Demolish your environment for a strategic advantage. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals, your squad is the deadliest weapon. This is Battlefield 6."

If the leaked trailer's information is accurate, Battlefield 6 will be releasing on October 10 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Pre-orders will also supposedly go live right after the multiplayer reveal later today, which is happening at 11:30am PT on the Battlefield YouTube channel.