Proton launches free, open-source authenticator app

Only several days after launching Lumo, a privacy-focused AI chatbot, Proton is expanding its app portfolio with Proton Authenticator, a free cross-platform app for generating two-factor authentication codes that make it much harder to crack into your accounts even after data leaks.

Proton Authenticator is now available for free on iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux. It syncs your one-time passwords across all devices and even generates the code that will follow after the current one. The app also supports automatic backups, offline mode, import/export, and biometric authentication for extra security. Finally, Proton Authenticator is open-source, end-to-end encrypted, ad-free, and it lets you use it with or without a Proton account.

In the announcement post, Proton throws shade at big corporations, such as Google and Microsoft, for their data-harvesting practices. The latter recently crippled its Authenticator app and removed its password-storing capabilities in an attempt to make the Edge browser more popular. In addition, Proton offers the new app as a reliable alternative to "bad authenticator apps that may disappear from the market."

Here is what Eamonn Maguire, Head of Account Security at Proton, said about the launch of Proton Authenticator:

Two-factor authentication is essential for everyone – not just those who care about their privacy. Proton Authenticator is built for anyone who wants a secure, transparent and convenient way to protect their accounts. We believe strong security should never come at the cost of your convenience or privacy. That's why we've developed Proton Authenticator: to give users peace of mind that their 2FA codes are available wherever they need them, without relying on Google or Microsoft. We're putting users firmly in control not only over their data, but the way they access their online accounts."

You can download Proton Authenticator for all your devices using the links on the official website.