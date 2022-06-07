Biomutant and Insurgency: Sandstorm go on sale in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week, games like Biomutant and Insurgency: Sandstorm are available for substantially less. Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- AER – Memories of Old | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Simulator Sale
- Aery – Broken Memories | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- Airborne Kingdom | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Simulator Sale
- Aircraft Evolution | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- Alchemist Simulator | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Simulator Sale
- Alexio | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Spotlight Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | DWG*
- Asdivine Cross | Smart Delivery | 40% off | DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | DWG*
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Simulator Sale
- Beyond Good & Evil HD | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | DWG*
- Biomutant | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom | Smart Delivery | 45% off | Simulator Sale
- Bloody Rally Show | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | DWG*
- Bomber Crew | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Simulator Sale
- Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Simulator Sale
- Bonkies | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Bus Simulator | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Simulator Sale
- Bus Simulator 21 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Simulator Sale
- Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Simulator Sale
- Butterfly | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Spotlight Sale
- Butterfly 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Spotlight Sale
- Calico | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% off | Simulator Sale
- Car Mechanic Simulator | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% off | Simulator Sale
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 15% off | Simulator Sale
- Chess Ultra | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Simulator Sale
- Chroma Quaternion | Smart Delivery | 35% off | DWG*
- Circa Infinity | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Simulator Sale
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- ClusterTruck | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Simulator Sale
- Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Simulator Sale
- Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Simulator Sale
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Simulator Sale
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Simulator Sale
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Simulator Sale
- Crimson Keep | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Crimson Spires | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Crossroads Inn | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- Crysis 2 Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- Crysis 3 Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- Cyber Pool | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Darkwood | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: ALL-KILL Chapter | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Hellraiser Chapter | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Hour of the Witch Chapter | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Leatherface | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Portrait of a Murder Chapter | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Digerati Best Sellers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | DWG*
- Empire of Sin – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Esports Life Tycoon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- Evasion From Hell | Xbox One X Enhanced | 25% off | DWG*
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Simulator Sale
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Simulator Sale
- Fall of Light: Darkest Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Simulator Sale
- Fishing: North Atlantic | Xbox One X Enhanced | 35% off | Simulator Sale
- Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 25% off | Simulator Sale
- Football Cup 2022 | Smart Delivery | 30% off | Simulator Sale
- For The King | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Forager | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*
- Gang Beasts | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Green Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Simulator Sale
- Griftlands | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Simulator Sale
- Heliborne | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 30% off | Simulator Sale
- Hotshot Racing | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Human Fall Flat | Xbox Game Pass | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- I Am Alive | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% off | DWG*
- I Am Fish | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Simulator Sale
- INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 45% off | DWG*
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 45% off | DWG*
- Inukari – Chase of Deception | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Kursk | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- Lake | Xbox Game Pass | 25% off | Simulator Sale
- Lawn Mowing Simulator | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Simulator Sale
- Legend of Ixtona | Smart Delivery | 30% off | Simulator Sale
- Lord of the Сlick | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Lotus Reverie: First Nexus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Simulator Sale
- Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- Mars Horizon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- Masters of Anima | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- Next Space Rebels | Xbox Game Pass | 25% off | Simulator Sale
- One Hundred Ways | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | DWG*
- Outbreak: Complete Collection | Smart Delivery | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Overwatch Legendary Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | Spotlight Sale
- PC Building Simulator | Xbox Play Anywhere | 70% off | Simulator Sale
- Perfect Traffic Simulator | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Simulator Sale
- Project Wingman | Xbox Game Pass | 25% off | Simulator Sale
- Punch Club | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 80% off | Simulator Sale
- Pure Pool | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Simulator Sale
- Rayman 3 HD | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% off | DWG*
- RAZED | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- Real Heroes: Firefighter HD | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | Simulator Sale
- Realpolitiks New Power | Xbox Play Anywhere | 90% off | Simulator Sale
- Redout – Lightspeed Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Simulator Sale
- Rusty Gun | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Ruvato: Original Complex | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | DWG*
- Seeds of Resilience | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Simulator Sale
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% off | DWG*
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- SIMULACRA | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- Snooker 19 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Simulator Sale
- Sparkle 4 Tales | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Simulator Sale
- Stardew Valley | Xbox Game Pass | 30% off | Simulator Sale
- State of Mind | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Simulator Sale
- Stranded Deep | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- Swim Out | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Spotlight Sale
- Tank Mechanic Simulator | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Simulator Sale
- The Complex | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- The Crew | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 67% off | DWG*
- The King’s Bird | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Long Journey Home | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Simulator Sale
- The Surge: A Walk In The Park | Add-On | 33% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion | Add-On | 33% off | Spotlight Sale
- theHunter Call of the Wild – 2022 Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Simulator Sale
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | Simulator Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% off | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s The Division | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- Train Sim World 2 Starter Bundle – German Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Simulator Sale
- Train Sim World 2 Starter Bundle – UK Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Simulator Sale
- Train Sim World 2 Starter Bundle – USA Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Simulator Sale
- Transference | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- Treasure Hunter Simulator | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Simulator Sale
- Unbound: Worlds Apart | Smart Delivery | 33% off | DWG*
- UNSIGHTED | Xbox Game Pass | 20% off | DWG*
- Unturned | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Void Bastards | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- War Thunder – A-5C Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- War Thunder – Draken Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- War Thunder – F-5C Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Simulator Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- We should talk. | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Simulator Sale
- Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Simulator Sale
- Wizard of Legend | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Youtubers Life 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Simulator Sale
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.
