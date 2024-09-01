Age of Mythology: Retold gets its first hotfix update before its official release Sept. 4

Officially, Microsoft will launch its fantasy RTS remake, Age of Mythology: Retold, on September 4. However, people who buy the Premium Edition of the game can go ahead and play the game right now on their PC or Xbox console.

Since the Premium Edition players have been online for a few days, Microsoft has found a few bugs and issues and has released the first hotfix for the game to deal with them.

The Age of Empires website has the details on the hotfix, which has the version number 17.22308:

Stability and Performance - Various crash fixes from Advanced Access release to further improve game stability.

- Various crash fixes from Advanced Access release to further improve game stability. Villager Prioritization System - A variety of bug fixes focused on AI behavior and options.

- A variety of bug fixes focused on AI behavior and options. Localization - Localization fixes (some missing VO & improved translations).

- Localization fixes (some missing VO & improved translations). Achievements - A fix to ensure Achievements earned offline do not have to be redone once online.

- A fix to ensure Achievements earned offline do not have to be redone once online. Learn Tab - Added pantheon overview videos to the learn tab.

- Added pantheon overview videos to the learn tab. Mod Manager - Minor bug fixes to the mod manager per input from Advanced Access release.

In addition to the hotfix, Microsoft is aware of a number of currently known issues with Age of Mythology: Retold. They are listed on this support site.

There is one known issue with people who bought the Standard Edition of the game on Steam who then purchased the Premium Upgrade option:

We have identified an issue that prevents Standard Edition purchases with the Upgrade version from accessing Advanced Access. We sincerely apologize for any confusion this may have caused. To resolve this, we recommend contacting Steam Support to request a refund and then purchasing the Premium Edition. This will save you money compared to the Upgrade Edition and will grant you access to Advanced Access. Valve is aware of the issue and will fully support this. You can reach Steam Support at Steam Support (steampowered.com) Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Again, the game will officially launch for all versions on September 4, and it will be a Day One release for PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.