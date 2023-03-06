Brave says its browser ads have click-through rates four times above the industry average

On Friday, Brave published its State of the BAT 2023 report to assess how its crypto token was doing so far. One of the interesting bits of information that it released pertains to the reach of Brave Ads which are displayed by the Brave web browser in exchange for BAT which is paid out to users every month. The company revealed that the average click-through rate (CTR) for a Brave Ads campaign was 8% which is four times higher than the industry average of 2%.

Not only were its click-throughs higher, but the company said it was also observing higher engagement too. As a result of this, the company said it has had over 6,600 ad campaigns since launch and has worked with 900 advertisers including Ford, PayPal, Toyota, Mastercard, Intel, Chipotle, Crocs, BMW, Keurig, American Express, Budweiser, Walmart, Amazon, The Home Depot, Binance, Coinbase, eToro, Ledger, Near, and Solana.

The primary purpose of BAT is for recipients of the token to automatically send a certain number of tokens to the websites they regularly visit or to make donations to the content creators they like – this can be websites, YouTube creators, Redditors, Twitter users and more. Brave said that the number of creators who had become verified to accept BAT had reached 1,742,574.

Going forward, Brave plans to introduce ads to its Brave Search results so that Brave Rewards users can earn more from their browsing. To learn about the full scope of Brave’s plans for BAT, be sure to check out the report from last week.