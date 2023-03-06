Newegg gives even better chance to grab WD_Black 2TB NVMe SSD, Samsung 970 price drops too

In our hunt for daily deals for our readers, we stumbled upon the best NVMe internal SSD deals from Samsung and WD a few days ago. And in case you haven't checked them out yet, give your luck some pat on the back as almost all of the deals are still live. These discounted prices are quite enticing and are hard not to recommend to readers. They are some of the cheapest these we have seen them making them perfect to upgrade your NVMe or get a new one if you don't have any (buying links below).

In general, this appears to be a great time to buy SSDs, be it internal or external, as NAND prices are low meaning we are seeing some truly unbelievable discounts (both internal and external drives). Today's deals just add to the choices consumers now have as Newegg has dropped the price of the WD_Black SN770 by another $10. We also have a couple of more deals from Samsung in the form of the 970 Evo Plus and also one from PNY. These are all Sold & Shipped by Newegg or Amazon themselves. And do keep in mind that these discounts are in addition to the ones we already posted previously:

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links