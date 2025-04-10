ChatGPT gets big memory upgrade; it can now reference all of your past chats

ChatGPT already has a Saved Memories feature that allows users to explicitly ask ChatGPT to remember things. For example, users can say something like, “Remember that I am allergic to nuts when you recommend a recipe,” so that ChatGPT will always suggest recipes that don't involve nuts.

Today, OpenAI announced that ChatGPT’s memory is getting a big upgrade, as it can now reference all of a user's past chats to provide more personalized responses that are more relevant and useful.

Unlike the existing saved memories feature, which can be viewed and deleted when required, the new chat memories cannot be viewed or deleted selectively. The stored information changes over time as ChatGPT updates what’s more helpful to remember. Additionally, there is no storage limit for what ChatGPT can reference when this new feature is enabled.

If users want to change what ChatGPT knows about them, they can just ask in chat and try to change it. Also, users can use the temporary chat feature to have a conversation without using or affecting the stored memory.

Users can enable or disable Memory via the following two settings:

: These are details you have explicitly asked ChatGPT to remember, like your name, favorite color, or dietary preferences. Reference chat history: ChatGPT can also use information from your past chats to make future conversations more helpful.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted the following regarding this new memory feature in ChatGPT:

we have greatly improved memory in chatgpt--it can now reference all your past conversations!



this is a surprisingly great feature imo, and it points at something we are excited about: ai systems that get to know you over your life, and become extremely useful and personalized. — Sam Altman (@sama) April 10, 2025

The new, improved memory feature is now rolling out to all ChatGPT Plus and Pro users except in the EEA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. ChatGPT Team, Enterprise, and Edu subscribers will get access to this new, improved feature in a few weeks.

Users will know they have access to these memory improvements once they see a pop-up message in ChatGPT titled “Introducing new, improved memory.” ChatGPT Free users will only have access to the existing “Saved Memories” feature.

OpenAI will not train its upcoming models based on users' memories if they have the “Improve the model for everyone” setting turned off.